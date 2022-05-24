NV5 Global awarded $8M in federal, state geospatial projects
May 24, 2022 8:57 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been awarded $8M in recent contracts to provide geospatial data acquisition and data analytics services to support infrastructure, utility, and natural resource assets for public sector clients.
- NV5 was awarded two contracts totaling over $4M to support the US Geological Survey’s 3D Elevation Program in Kentucky and Wisconsin.
- The US Army Corps of Engineers selected NV5 for a $2M task order to support the US Army Reserve’s Installation Geospatial Information Services program.
- NV5 was also awarded a $2M task order to support a federally owned electric utility’s ongoing right-of-way program.