Quantum Computing to acquire QPhoton
May 24, 2022 8:59 AM ETQuantum Computing, Inc. (QUBT)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Quantum computing software company Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire QPhoton.
- At the closing of the proposed transaction, QUBT will issue to the stockholders of the quantum photonics innovation company an aggregate merger consideration consisting of: 5,802,206 shares of the former's common stock; 2,377,028 shares of a new series of QUBT's preferred stock, convertible into 23,770,280 shares of common stock; and warrants exercisable, at a purchase price of $0.0001 per share, to purchase up to 7,028,337 shares of common stock.
- The merger consideration is subject to certain conditions.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q3 or Q4.
- Quantum Computing, with QPhoton's technology, will be launching ready-to-run anywhere, full-stack quantum systems.
- QPhoton CEO Yuping Huang is expected to join Quantum Computing as a director and officer.
- Shares were trading +3.82% pre-market.