Fisker stock slides on $350M ATM equity program
May 24, 2022 9:02 AM ET By: Preeti Singh
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) shares slid ~10% pre-market after the company launched a $350M at-the-market equity program.
- Pursuant to the program, Fisker may sell shares of its Class A common stock through agents (J.P. Morgan Securities and Cowen and Company) at its discretion and from time to time. The program would result in aggregate gross proceeds to Fisker of up to $350M.
- Net proceeds will be used for the development of the Fisker Personal Electric Automotive Revolution (PEAR) and additional vehicle development, retail development, additional technology development and general corporate purposes.