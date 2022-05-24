CSL, uniQure's gene therapy for hemophilia B gets FDA priority review
May 24, 2022
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted priority review to uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) and CSL's (OTCPK:CSLLY) gene therapy etranacogene dezaparvovec (EtranaDez) to treat hemophilia B.
- The FDA accepted to review a biologics license application (BLA) submitted by CSL Behring, a unit of Australia's CSL. Under priority review the FDA expects to make a decision within six months, compared to 10 months for standard review.
- Etranacogene dezaparvovec is administered as a one-time treatment for patients with hemophilia B, a genetic bleeding disorder.
- The company said that if approved, Etranacogene dezaparvovec would be the first ever gene therapy treatment option for hemophilia B.
- The company noted that the BLA was backed by data from a trial called HOPE-B.
- The gene therapy is also under review in the EU.