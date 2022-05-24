Parent of social platform Uplive said in talks to go public through E.Merge Technology

May 24, 2022 9:04 AM ETE.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (ETAC), ETACU, ETACWBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

SPACs symbol. Wooden circles with words "SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies" on beautiful white background, copy space. Business and SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies concept.

Dzmitry Dzemidovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Asia Innovations Group, a startup that operates social platform Uplive, is said in discussions to go public through a deal with E. Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC).
  • A deal is expected to value the combined company at more than $2 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. E.Merge (ETAC) is expected to start working to get investors for a PIPE investment.
  • Founded in 2013, Asia Innovations Group serves over 500 million users located in over 150 countries and regions worldwide, according to the company's website.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.