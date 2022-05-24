Parent of social platform Uplive said in talks to go public through E.Merge Technology
May 24, 2022 9:04 AM ETE.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (ETAC), ETACU, ETACWBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Asia Innovations Group, a startup that operates social platform Uplive, is said in discussions to go public through a deal with E. Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC).
- A deal is expected to value the combined company at more than $2 billion, according to a Bloomberg report. E.Merge (ETAC) is expected to start working to get investors for a PIPE investment.
- Founded in 2013, Asia Innovations Group serves over 500 million users located in over 150 countries and regions worldwide, according to the company's website.