Petco shares push higher on narrow earnings beat, firm guidance

Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) shares carried higher on Tuesday after ticking past analyst estimates for the first quarter and sticking to its full-year guidance.

The San Diego-based pet product retailer notched non-GAAP EPS of $0.17 for the first quarter, coming in two cents above estimates, while revenue of $1.48 billion inched past expectations by $30 million. Gross profits also increased 2% despite higher input costs and general inflationary pressures. Management cited a ‘no excuses’ execution approach for the resilient results amid macro pressures.

"This is our 14th consecutive growth quarter and we are confident that continued category momentum – combined with our differentiated services, merchandise and advantaged Retail 3.0 omnichannel capabilities – positions us to continue delivering growth,” CEO Ron Coughlin said.

Speaking to that confidence, the company has maintained full year guidance that includes expectations for revenue between $6.15 billion to $6.25 billion and adjusted EPS between $0.97 and $1.00. Both forecasts were essentially in-line with analyst consensus.

Shares rose over 11% in pre-market hours on the better-than-expected report.

