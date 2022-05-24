Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Q1 adjusted net investment income exceeded its aggregate regular common distribution for the quarter and lowered its overall financing costs during the quarter, the company said Tuesday.

Net asset value of $12.64 per share at March 31 vs. $13.39 at Dec. 31, 2021.

Q1 net investment income and realized capital losses were $0.30 per share, including $0.10 of non-recurring expenses and losses. Excluding the non-recurring items, Q1 net investment income and realized capital losses were $0.40, up from $0.37 in Q4 2021.

Total common stock distributions for the quarter was $14.3M vs. $57.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Weighted average effective yield on Eagle Point Credit's (ECC) collateralized loan obligation equity portfolio (excluding called CLOs), based on amortized cost, was 16.78% as of March 31, 2022, vs. 17.04% at Dec. 31, 2021.

The company deployed $66.3M in net capital into CLO equity and debt investments and received $41.1M in recurring cash distributions from its investment portfolio in Q1 2022. That compares with $24.7M deployed and $47.8M received in recurring cash distributions in Q4 2021.

During the quarter, Eagle Point Credit (ECC) completed an offering of 5.375% ECCV notes at its lowest cost of capital to day. The proceeds were used to retire higher cost ECCB preferred stock, ECCY notes, and half of its ECCX notes, "substantially lowering the company's overall financing costs on a prospective basis," CEO Thomas Majewski said.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Earlier, Eagle Point Credit (ECC) reports Q1 results