Moderna CEO Bancel donating proceeds from stock options to charity
May 24, 2022
- Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said that he is donating all of the proceeds from his original stock options to charities.
- In a blog post, the exec said that after taxes, this will result in a net of $355M based on a share price of $140.
- Beginning this Thursday, Bancel will begin to exercise the option and acquire 40,000 shares each Wednesday and Thursday until it is fully exercised. Bancel has ~4.6M shares to exercise under his personal 10b5-1 plan.
- "In the coming months, there may be uninformed commentary about my motivations for these sales, but I wanted to share this news now and to provide you with transparency on our plans," Bancel wrote in the blog.
- Bancel did not indicate what charitable organizations might be the beneficiaries.
