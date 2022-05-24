Moderna CEO Bancel donating proceeds from stock options to charity

May 24, 2022 9:12 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments

Massachusetts Based Biotech Company Moderna Receives FDA Approval To Continue Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said that he is donating all of the proceeds from his original stock options to charities.
  • In a blog post, the exec said that after taxes, this will result in a net of $355M based on a share price of $140.
  • Beginning this Thursday, Bancel will begin to exercise the option and acquire 40,000 shares each Wednesday and Thursday until it is fully exercised. Bancel has ~4.6M shares to exercise under his personal 10b5-1 plan.
  • "In the coming months, there may be uninformed commentary about my motivations for these sales, but I wanted to share this news now and to provide you with transparency on our plans," Bancel wrote in the blog.
  • Bancel did not indicate what charitable organizations might be the beneficiaries.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) on Tuesday also said it has begun pre-clinical development of monkeypox vaccines.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.