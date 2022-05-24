Galapagos to license drug targets for inflammatory bowel disease from Scipher Medicine

May 24, 2022 9:21 AM ETGalapagos NV (GLPG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) said it exercised its option to in-license novel drug targets for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) discovered by Scipher Medicine's Spectra platform.
  • In August 2020, Galapagos and Scipher agreed to
    • jointly validate a suite of IBD targets discovered by Spectra, while Galapagos had the exclusive option to in-license certain validated preclinical targets for further development and commercialization, according to the companies.
  • Galapagos (GLPG) added that it was moving selected targets into the next phase of drug development, triggering a milestone payment to Scipher. Scipher is also eligible to receive regulatory and sales-based milestones.
