Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) shares fell on Tuesday even as investment firm Rosenblatt Securities upgraded the stock, noting a "healthy" net revenue retention rate.

Analyst Blair Abernethy upgraded Snowflake (SNOW) shares to buy from neutral, but lowered the per-share price target to $255 from $325, implying 80% upside from current levels, citing rising interest rates, multiple compression and concerns over the global economy.

"Given the ongoing enterprise Digital Transformation momentum, strong Q1 growth reported by the leading Cloud Service Providers, and Snowflake’s healthy +160% Net Revenue Retention rate, we expect Snowflake to meet or marginally exceed our [first-quarter] Product Revenue growth estimate of 81% [year-over-year]," Abernethy wrote in a note to clients.

Snowflake (SNOW) shares fell slightly more than 1% to $137.44 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The Frank Slootman-led Snowflake (SNOW), which reports results on May 25, is likely to show that consumption-driven product revenue was $387 million in the quarter, near the top-end of previous guidance, but down from the growth rate it saw in the fourth-quarter of 2021.

Total revenue is expected to be $414 million, up 81% year-over-year, which would be below the 101% growth rate seen in the fourth-quarter.

Other metrics that Abernethy is looking for is the continued strength in net revenue retention, likely to be in the 160% range, compared to 178% in the fourth-quarter, "as recently added customers ramp their usage plans and drive higher value contract renewals."

Remaining performance obligations and the continued signing of new customers - 528 were added in the fourth quarter - are also worth noting, Abernethy added.

Last week, it was reported that Lone Capital had exited its stake in Snowflake (SNOW), while also cutting and adding to several other positions in its portfolio.