Germany makes plans in case Russia cuts gas

May 24, 2022

  • Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck said Tuesday that the country is making plans in case Russia cuts off gas to Europe.
  • The comments come one day after Mr. Habeck said to expect an EU-wide embargo on Russian oil imports "within days."
  • The list of assets on standby to generate electricity includes 26 mothballed plants, exclusively burning coal (BTU) and fuel oil (USO).
  • Germany ended operations at 3 of its 6 remaining nuclear plants (URA) in January, and intends to move forward with plans to shutter the remaining 3 plants this year.
