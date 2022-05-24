Affirm Holdings, WooCommerce extend alliance into Canada
May 24, 2022 9:25 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)KLAR, SHOPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Buy Now, Pay Later fintech Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Woo Commerce, an open-source commerce platform built on WordPress, expand their partnership to Canada, the companies said Tuesday.
- WooCommerce has 3.7M merchants, including brands such as Gardyn, Tonal, Mint Mobile, and Teeter. Eligible WooCommerce businesses will be able to offer Affirm (AFRM) at checkout in the U.S. and in Canada via PayBright, an Affirm company and a provider of installment payment plans in Canada.
- Approved customers will be offered the options to split their purchase into four interest-free biweekly payments or pay in monthly installments with interest as low as 0% APR.
- The expanded partnership also positions Affirm (AFRM) and WooCommerce to support merchants in additional geographies in the future, the companies said.
- For merchants, offering Buy Now Pay Later options can drive overall sales, increase average order value, and increase customer repurchase rates, Affirm (AFRM) said.
- Earlier this month, Affirm (AFRM) stock jumped after issuing strong profit guidance and extending its pact with Shopify (SHOP)
- Adapting to increasing headwinds and volatility, BNPL player Klarna (KLAR) is cutting 10% of its workforce