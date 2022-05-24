Affirm Holdings, WooCommerce extend alliance into Canada

May 24, 2022 9:25 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)KLAR, SHOPBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

The words Buy Now Pay Later in text on a card on a wooden table next to a calculator, pen and note-taking paper

Volha Barysevich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Buy Now, Pay Later fintech Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) and Woo Commerce, an open-source commerce platform built on WordPress, expand their partnership to Canada, the companies said Tuesday.
  • WooCommerce has 3.7M merchants, including brands such as Gardyn, Tonal, Mint Mobile, and Teeter. Eligible WooCommerce businesses will be able to offer Affirm (AFRM) at checkout in the U.S. and in Canada via PayBright, an Affirm company and a provider of installment payment plans in Canada.
  • Approved customers will be offered the options to split their purchase into four interest-free biweekly payments or pay in monthly installments with interest as low as 0% APR.
  • The expanded partnership also positions Affirm (AFRM) and WooCommerce to support merchants in additional geographies in the future, the companies said.
  • For merchants, offering Buy Now Pay Later options can drive overall sales, increase average order value, and increase customer repurchase rates, Affirm (AFRM) said.
  • Earlier this month, Affirm (AFRM) stock jumped after issuing strong profit guidance and extending its pact with Shopify (SHOP)
  • Adapting to increasing headwinds and volatility, BNPL player Klarna (KLAR) is cutting 10% of its workforce
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.