Elon Musk gains leverage as Snap-inspired decline takes Twitter 33% below deal price

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) dropped nearly 4% in Tuesday's premarket trading, dragged down by shocking guidance from rival Snap (SNAP). With the decline, TWTR is now nearly 33% below the price included in Elon Musk's original deal to purchase the company, giving the Tesla (TSLA) boss additional leverage as he tries to renegotiate the transaction terms.

Musk had originally agreed to purchase TWTR for $54.20 per share. However, since striking the deal last month, the billionaire has put the transaction on hold, despite a potential $1B breakup fee if the deal falls through.

Meanwhile, Twitter has lost ground steadily over the past few weeks. From a close of $50.36 on May 5, the stock is poised to open Tuesday's trading around $36.56.

That would represent a decline of about 27% in less than three weeks. It also puts the stock about 33% below Musk's deal price.

The latest step down came in the wake of weak guidance from Snap (SNAP). The rival social media platform said that deteriorating economic conditions have led it to expect revenue and EBITDA below the low end of its prior forecast. The firm had issued its previous prediction about a month ago.

SNAP plunged nearly 35% in pre-market action. The selloff also carried over to the rest of the digital ad space. Along with TWTR, Pinterest (PINS) and Meta Platforms (FB) were among the notable decliners.

The slide in TWTR offers additional leverage to Musk, who has implied that he would like to renegotiate the buyout deal at a lower price. So far, the billionaire has largely pointed to doubt around fake and spam TWTR accounts to explain his cooling enthusiasm for the purchase.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street community is starting to see a lower price as a distinct possibility. High-profile Wedbush analyst Dan Ives speculated that Musk could consider a price in the "mid-$40s."