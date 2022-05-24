Net Savings Link launches program focused on tokenizing businesses' assets
May 24, 2022 9:26 AM ETNet Savings Link, Inc. (NSAV)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) on Tuesday has introduced a program dedicated to assist companies in tokenizing their assets and introducing blockchain to their businesses.
- The so-called Tokenization, Listing and Blockchain Program enables Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) to expand its focus as a service provider, the company said. Note the process of tokenization ultimately divides the ownership of an asset into digital tokens.
- The blockchain firm is already in talks with public companies wanting to sign up for the program.
- Furthermore, when its clients show interest in the program, Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) will create a digital coin for their company in the form a of cryptocurrency or a non-fungible token ("NFT"). NSAV will then assist its clients in implementing their coin offering in the form of a private-sale, public pre-sale and an initial coin offering ("ICO"), the company said.
- Finally, NSAV will arrange the client's coin or NFT to be listed on one or more of its crypto exchanges, including its VAEX Centralized exchange and its NSAVDEX Decentralized exchange.
- Towards the end of April, Net Savings Link launched a mobile crypto mining app.