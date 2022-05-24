Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) said Tuesday that it has achieved three of four targets set in its Elevate Strategy launched a year ago, reporting 2.5x net debt to EBITDA, return on invested capital of 8.8%, and adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.3%.

The company said it has completed 10 divestitures through its Elevate Strategy, yielding $470M in total proceeds.

For the full year, Summit lowers adjusted EBITDA guidance to reflect the divestiture of Hinkle Contracting announced earlier this month, to $500M-$530M from $529M-$557M previously, and continues to expect FY 2022 capital spending of $270M-$290M.

"Since we launched the Elevate Strategy last year, Summit has significantly improved its quality of earnings, reduced its leverage, shed non-core businesses, repurchased stock, and opened up new capital allocation opportunities," CFO Brian Harris said.

Summit Materials (SUM) recently reported a $0.41/share Q1 adjusted loss on revenues of $421M.