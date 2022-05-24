Pfizer presents additional late-stage results supporting etrasimod for ulcerative colitis

  • More results from a phase 3 trial of Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) ulcerative colitis candidate etrasimod confirmed that all primary endpoints were met.
  • In a 52-week trial, clinical remission was 27% in the etrasimod arm compared to 7.4% in the placebo arm at week 12. At week 52, the figures were, respectively, 32.1% and 6.7%.
  • In a 12-week trial, clinical remission was achieved among 24.8% of those on etrasimod compared to 15.2% of placebo patients.
  • Results were presented as a late-breaking presentation at Digestive Disease Week 2022.
  • Pfizer (PFE) gained access to etrasimod through its ~$6.7B acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals.
