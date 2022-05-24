Williams Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) is best left off shopping lists ahead of its earnings, per a new report from UBS.

The bank’s analyst Michael Lasser wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday that while the retailer likely had a “fine first quarter”, slowing sales trends into April could hurt guidance. He cited recent checks as reflecting notable declines in furniture demand in March and April, likely weighing on results and guidance alike.

Given recent reactions to light guidance for retail stocks, Lasser advised the stock is best avoided ahead of its May 25 earnings release.

“There is a strong likelihood that its trends will slow meaningfully going forward,” he wrote. “Plus, there is risk of margin erosion as promos pick back up.”

As a result of this dynamic, Lasser sees “meaningful risk of estimates moving lower” for Williams Sonoma (WSM -3.1%) and expects the stock to remain under pressure sans a big earnings surprise. He cut his price target from $140 to $100 on the expectation of tough sledding ahead while reiterating a “Sell” rating on shares that he has held since February 1.

Shares opened down over 3% on Tuesday.

Read more on the earnings estimates for the company ahead of its earnings release.