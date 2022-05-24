Alvotech's biosimilar candidate AVT04 shows therapeutic equivalence to J&J's Stelara

May 24, 2022 9:36 AM ETTEVA, JNJBy: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Alvotech Holdings on Tuesday said a confirmatory clinical trial showed therapeutic equivalence between Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Stelara and Alvotech's biosimilar candidate AVT04.
  • The trial was designed to show equivalent efficacy and to compare safety and immunogenicity between AVT04 and Stelara in patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque-type psoriasis.
  • The study met its main goal of showing therapeutic equivalence between AVT04 and Stelara. In addition, no clinically meaningful differences in safety were observed through week 28.
  • A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) affiliate is Alvotech's exclusive strategic partner for the commercialization of AVT04 in the U.S.
  • Reykjavik, Iceland-based Alvotech has a portfolio of eight products and product candidates, including AVT02, which is a biosimilar to AbbVie's (ABBV) blockbuster arthritis drug Humira and is approved by the European Union, the UK and Canada.
