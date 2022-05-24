Oramed granted U.S. combination therapy patent for oral insulin

May 24, 2022 9:37 AM ETOramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Insulin vial and a syringe on the hospital bench with pancreas in the background

Gilnature/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oramed Pharma (NASDAQ:ORMP) said on Tuesday that the United States Patent and Trademark Office had granted a patent for methods and compositions for treating diabetes.
  • The patent is for methods and compositions for treating diabetes mellitus through oral pharmaceutical compositions comprising insulin in combination with Glucagon-like Peptide 1.
  • Oramed is a platform technology in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection.
  • In December, Oramed's subsidiary inks purchase deal for 10M doses of oral COVID-19 vaccines in Southeast Asia.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.