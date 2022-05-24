Oramed granted U.S. combination therapy patent for oral insulin
May 24, 2022 9:37 AM ETOramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORMP)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Oramed Pharma (NASDAQ:ORMP) said on Tuesday that the United States Patent and Trademark Office had granted a patent for methods and compositions for treating diabetes.
- The patent is for methods and compositions for treating diabetes mellitus through oral pharmaceutical compositions comprising insulin in combination with Glucagon-like Peptide 1.
- Oramed is a platform technology in the field of oral delivery solutions for drugs currently delivered via injection.
