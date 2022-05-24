Bausch + Lomb's Lumify to relieve eye redness gets approval in Canada
May 24, 2022
- Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) said Health Canada approved its eye drop Lumify to relieve redness of the eye due to minor irritations, for adults.
- The company said Lumify (brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution 0.025% w/v) is expected to be available at all major pharmacies in Canada by July 2022 in both 3.5 mL and 7.5 mL formats.
- The company noted that Lumify was approved in the U.S. in 2017.
- Bausch + Lomb was spun out by Bausch Health (BHC) earlier in May via a NYSE IPO.