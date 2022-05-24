Wayfair stock is not done falling yet - Bernstein

Bernstein launched coverage on Wayfair (NYSE:W -5.0%) with an Underperform rating as it takes a negative stance on the near-term outlook for the stock.

Analyst Nikhil Devnani and team believe the pandemic pulled forward demand and growth is now challenged against those tough sales comparisons.

"The situation is exacerbated by the return to in-store shopping, macro headwinds, and supply chain challenges (Wayfair's model is at a disadvantage vs. peers). Revenue pressures are well understood at this point, however we believe that consensus EBITDA expectations are still too optimistic. Inflation is pressuring the gross margin and CAC is rising to new highs."

The view is that the combination of rising customer acquisition costs and market share erosion is concerning on top of the real risk that there the home goods e-commerce sector is structurally more competitive post-COVID.

Bernstein sets EBITDA estimates on Wayfair (W) below the consensus marks and expects more cash burn issues for the retailer than the Street is anticipating.

The firm assigned a price target of $45 to Wayfair (W), which is below the 52-week low of $46.71.