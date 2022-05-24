Kratos acquires engineering division of Southern Research for ~$80M
May 24, 2022 9:45 AM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) has acquired the engineering division of Southern Research in Birmingham, Alabama for $75M in cash and $5M in common shares.
- The acquisition strengthens Kratos' capabilities in hypersonic, ballistic missile, space and intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) areas. It establishes a new business unit, Kratos SRE, within the firm's defense and rocket support services division.
- The Southern Research Engineering (SRE) division helps customers in the development, modeling and deployment of advanced materials for extreme environments, including hypersonic, space, missile, missile defense, strategic deterrence, propulsion systems, and energy applications.
- SRE also specializes in ISR sensor development, electromechanical systems design and integration, aerospace engineering, materials engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning.
- A quarter of the acquisition price has gone towards SRE's 54-acre campus with 102,000 sq ft of laboratory, material assessment, technology, prototype development, secure, and other facilities.
- The remainder of the purchase price represents ~1.6 times SRE’s trailing 12-month revenue, which includes ~$15M in annual ISR and product development initiatives at present. The acquisition adds ~140 engineers, technicians and program support professionals to Kratos's workforce.
- Kratos CEO Eric DeMarco said: "Once integrated with Kratos, based on recent program awards, funding under the Department of Defense’s recently approved 2022, and anticipated 2023, budget, and prospective customer acceptance of certain SRE products in development that are nearing completion, we expect an up and to the right future year-over-year organic growth trajectory for the business beginning in 2023."