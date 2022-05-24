Big Lots shares sink as analysts anticipate earnings miss

Analysts are piling skepticism on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) ability to outperform earnings expectations of late.

Adding to a recent bearish review from Piper Sandler, Bank of America analyst Jason Haas wrote that unprecedented promotional activity at the retailer leads him to “expect a BIG move down” on earnings day.

He noted that a combination of unfavorable weather, a late Easter holiday, a delayed tax refund season, the lapping of stimulus, and pull-forward for sales during the pandemic all point to a big miss. Haas added that a “meaningful step-up” in promotional activity suggests that inventory issues are also confronting the company.

“Although management has done a good job improving the Big Lots concept, we’re concerned that these changes won’t be enough to offset a challenging macro environment,” he told clients. “In fact, many of the changes made over the past 5+ years have shifted BIG away from food & consumables and towards big ticket furniture making the company less defensive in a downturn.”

Haas cut his price target on shares to $25 from $31 while reiterating an "Underperform" rating on shares.

Shares of the Columbus-based retailer fell over 5% shortly after Tuesday’s open.

Analyze the earnings expectations for the company for its May 27 report.