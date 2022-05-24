Big Lots shares sink as analysts anticipate earnings miss

May 24, 2022 9:51 AM ETBig Lots, Inc. (BIG)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Overhead image of people buying in the large supermarket

lechatnoir/E+ via Getty Images

Analysts are piling skepticism on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) ability to outperform earnings expectations of late.

Adding to a recent bearish review from Piper Sandler, Bank of America analyst Jason Haas wrote that unprecedented promotional activity at the retailer leads him to “expect a BIG move down” on earnings day.

He noted that a combination of unfavorable weather, a late Easter holiday, a delayed tax refund season, the lapping of stimulus, and pull-forward for sales during the pandemic all point to a big miss. Haas added that a “meaningful step-up” in promotional activity suggests that inventory issues are also confronting the company.

“Although management has done a good job improving the Big Lots concept, we’re concerned that these changes won’t be enough to offset a challenging macro environment,” he told clients. “In fact, many of the changes made over the past 5+ years have shifted BIG away from food & consumables and towards big ticket furniture making the company less defensive in a downturn.”

Haas cut his price target on shares to $25 from $31 while reiterating an "Underperform" rating on shares.

Shares of the Columbus-based retailer fell over 5% shortly after Tuesday’s open.

Analyze the earnings expectations for the company for its May 27 report.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.