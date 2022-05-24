Beyond Meat signs Kim Kardashian to promote products to her social media army

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND -2.2%) announced that Kim Kardashian will be featured in a new marketing campaign.

The media star is set to highlight the brand's sustainable product portfolio with her signature recipes and creative content.

Kardashian said she is focusing on going more plant-based in general and called Beyond Meat an absolute favorite.

"As my fans know, my fridge and freezer are fully stocked with Beyond Meat’s products and I’m so thrilled to be featured in the campaign as its Chief Taste Consultant to inspire people to include Beyond Meat in their diets."

Kardashian has 72.5M followers on Twitter and 313M followers on Instagram.

Shares of Beyond Meat (BYND) traded as low as $20.54 earlier in the month and has some investors questioning if the bottom was reached.