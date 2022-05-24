EQONEX (NASDAQ:EQOS) on Tuesday has fulfilled its first direct to custody over-the-counter ("OTC") trade involving a Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token ("NFT"), which is part of a popular collection of 10K unique digital collectibles living on the ethereum (ETH-USD) blockchain.

The move comes as part of Eqonex's (EQOS) new offering providing NFTs through a network of regulated partners and the storage of assets within Digivault, a U.K.-based custodian.

With regards to the trade, a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT was purchased through regulated Canadian brokerage Secure Digital Markets, one of Eqonex's (EQOS) partners, and deposited directly into Digivault, the company said.

"There is strong demand for secure access to NFTs," said Eqonex CEO Jonathan Farnell. "By utilizing our network of partners, we will in future also be able to provide exclusive content to our clients. As well as providing them with a best-in-class technology solution that gives the peace of mind that their digital assets are safely held in our FCA-registered custodian."

While digital asset markets face ongoing selling pressure and increased regulatory scrutiny, well known consumer names like eBay (EBAY) and GameStop (GME) are diving into the NFT space.

In the beginning of March, Eqonex struck a deal with payment tech firm Bifinity.