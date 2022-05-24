New homes sales drop almost 17% in April, far more than expected

April New Home Sales: -16.6% M/M to 591K vs 750K expected and 709K prior (revised from 763K).

On Y/Y basis, new home sales dropped 26.9% in April.

Median sales prices of new houses sold in April 2022 was $450.6K, up from $436.7K in March. The average sales price of $570.3K climbed from $523.9K in the prior month.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of April was 444K, representing a supply of 9.0 months at the current sales rate vs. the 6.4 months of supply in March.

As interest rates rise and home prices continue to increase, home affordability becomes even more challenging, especially for first-time homebuyers.

"Rising mortgage rates and rising home prices have combined causing the market to level off at more balanced supply and demand conditions," said Kelly Mangold of RCLCO Real Estate Consulting.

Demand hasn't evaporated, though. "The market continues to feel impacts of geopolitical turmoil and supply chain issues, yet millennial households continue to demand for-sale housing, and many are migrating from high-cost coastal markets to high-growth Sunbelt markets where builder inventory is higher," Mangold said.

Homebuilding stocks are falling. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) is sliding 3.7% in Tuesday morning trading. D.R. Horton (DHI) is down 3.9%, KB Home (KBH) -4.5%, PulteGroup (PHM) -4.5%, Toll Brothers (TOL) -4.4%, and Lennar (LEN) -3.7%.

Construction materials companies are also weak in Tuesday trading: Owens Corning (OC) -3.8%, Installed Building Products (IBP) -4.1%, TopBuild (BLD) -4.4%, and Masco (MAS) -1.8%.

Last week (May 19), existing home sales fell more than expected in April