JX Luxventure jumps 8% as subsidiary signs $10M sales agreement with Tianjin China Travel International
May 24, 2022 10:01 AM ETLLLBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Beijing Heyang International Travel Service, subsidiary of JX Luxventure (LLL +8.2%) entered into and executed a Group Airline Ticket Framework Agreement with Tianjin China Travel International Travel Service.
- Tianjin CTITC will purchase from Beijing HITC airline tickets in the amount of up to $10M.
- Ms. Sun "Ice" Lei, CEO, commented: "The execution of the Agreement, together with the recent two agreements signed in March and April of 2022 by the Company, shows that the Company and its subsidiaries secured up to USD100,000,000 in orders pursuant to these agreements. This will put the Company on pace to have another stellar year of revenue growth for 2022."