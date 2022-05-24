Synlogic gets EU drug regulator's positive opinion on orphan designation for SYNB1618
May 24, 2022 10:03 AM ETSynlogic, Inc. (SYBX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) on Tuesday said the European Union's drug regulator had given a positive opinion on the clinical-stage biotech's application for orphan designation for its phenylketonuria treatment SYNB1618.
- The European Medicines Agency's orphan designation is given to medicines developed for rare, life-threatening diseases.
- Phenylketonuria is a rare inherited disorder which causes an amino acid called phenylalanine to build up in the body. If untreated, it can lead to brain damage, intellectual disabilities or seizures.
- SYNB1618 had previously been granted both orphan drug designation and fast track designation from the U.S. FDA.
- "We look forward to advancing our (phenylketonuria) program into a registrational trial in the first half of 2023,” said SYBX CEO Aoife Brennan.
- Despite the news, SYBX stock -4.1% to $1.16 in morning trade.