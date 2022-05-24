Boeing's (NYSE:BA) stock opens -8.5% in Tuesday's trading, as chief aerospace safety officer says there is no need to revamp the cockpit crew alerting system in its forthcoming 737 MAX 10 jet, according to a Reuters report.

There's no data that says switching to another system is safer, Boeing's (BA) Mike Delaney reportedly said, adding that the company was still evaluating its options.

The comments may be causing concern among investors that the company may fail to win certification for the largest variant of the 737 MAX before a new safety standard on cockpit alerts takes effect.

Missing the deadline could trigger a requirement for Boeing (BA) to revamp the jet's crew alerting system, which likely would mean separate pilot training, raising costs to airlines and putting orders at risk.

Separately, Boeing's (BA) Starliner space capsule is scheduled to land in New Mexico on Wednesday, after its successful launch last week.