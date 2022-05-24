AirPods Pro 2 to be mass built in Vietnam, as Apple diversifies away from China: analyst

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is likely to have the newest version of its wireless headphones, the AirPods Pro 2, mass produced in Vietnam in the second-half of the year, a sign the company is continuing to move away from China as its main manufacturing hub.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted that the shift of the AirPods Pro 2 to Vietnam from China is due to a "relatively not complicated supply chain" for the product, as well as Vietnam's better production environment compared to other countries, save for China.

Kuo added that it's "very challenging" to replicate the experience of the AirPods Pro 2 by Apple (AAPL) and move production of other products to other countries, especially as the NPI of the new headphones is still in China.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell more than 2% to $140.05 in early trading on Tuesday.

Last month, it was reported that Apple (AAPL) would start making the iPhone 13 in India, via its manufacturing partner, Foxconn.

Cupertino, California-based Apple (AAPL) recently showed off another new product, its mixed-reality headset, to its board of directors, suggesting that the device's development is at an "advanced stage."