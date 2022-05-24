The clinical-stage biotech SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) is trading lower in the morning hours Tuesday after announcing topline data from its Phase 3 DeFi trial for lead candidate nirogacestat in adults with progressing desmoid tumors.

The 142-patient trial reached the primary endpoint of raising progression-free survival for nirogacestat with a statistically significant improvement against placebo. The risk of disease progression fell 71% according to the company.

With statistically significant improvements versus placebo in terms of objective response rate (ORR) and patient-reported outcomes ((PROs)), the candidate also met all key secondary endpoints of the trial, SpringWorks (SWTX) said.

While nirogacestat was well tolerated and found to have a manageable safety profile, many women with childbearing potential reported adverse events, which are typically seen with ovarian dysfunction, the company added.

SpringWorks (SWTX) expects to report additional data from the ongoing study at a future medical conference in 2H 2022. The company also plans to submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for the candidate to the FDA in the second half of this year.

