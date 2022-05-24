Cerner ticks higher after report Oracle expected to win EU approval for deal
May 24, 2022 10:05 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL), CERNBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) ticked up 0.4% on a Reuters report that Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is expected to win unconditional European Union approval for the $28 billion acquisition of the electronic-medical records-company.
- The deadline for EU review is June 1.
- Recall earlier this month Oracle (ORCL) is said to have informed the UK's antitrust authority about its planned purchase of Cerner (CERN). The companies wrote to the UK Competition and Markets Authority to explain why the transaction didn't need a UK filing, according to a Dealreporter item.
- Oracle's (ORCL) planned planned purchase of Cerner (CERN) was filed with EU antitrust regulator last month. Recall in February, Oracle reached expiration of waiting period in U.S. to acquire Cerner.