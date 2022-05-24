Chevron (NYSE:CVX) said Tuesday it has closed a deal to join Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Carbonvert Inc. in a joint venture to develop the Bayou Bend carbon capture and sequestration hub off the Texas Gulf Coast.

Under the deal terms, Chevron (CVX) acquired a 50% in the expanded Bayou Bend CCS joint venture for $50M; Talos (TALO) is the operator and owns a 25% stake, which Carbonvert also holds 25%.

Talos (TALO) and Carbonvert have estimated the project could potentially sequester 225M-275M metric tons of carbon dioxide from industrial sources in the area.

Also, Talos (TALO) said it has raised guidance for 2021-25 cumulative free cash flow by ~50% to more than $1.5B, roughly equivalent to its current market capitalization.

The company also said it expects to reach 1x leverage by year-end 2022 or sooner.

Chevron (CVX) "is in the best place to take advantage of the widespread energy crunch," Cappuccino Finance writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.