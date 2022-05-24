Albertsons gains on speculation activist investor accumulating stake
May 24, 2022 10:19 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) rose 2% on speculation that activist Jana Partners may be accumulating a stake in the supermarket chain.
- Jana may be accumulating Albertsons (ACI) shares after it disclosed in a recent 13F filing that it has an undisclosed position and as volume in ACI trading was twice the daily average two days last week, according to a Dealreporter item. In addition there have been reports on Tuesday about a 6.5 million block trade.
- The Jana speculation comes after Albertsons (ACI) announced in late February that the supermarket chain was reviewing potential strategic alternatives. Some of the sale speculation appeared to cool off late last month with reports of a 15 million share block trade that was said to be offered by JPMorgan.
- Dealreporter highlighted that Jana is not new to being an activist in Albertsons as Jana originally reported a stake in Safeway back in 2013 and Safeway announced a deal to be sold to ACI about six months later.
- An unfriendly activist position in Albertsons (ACI) could prove problematic as private equity sponsors including Cerberus own 75% of the grocer, the report also said.
- Earlier this month, Uber and Albertsons expanded partnership to 2K+ stores nationwide.