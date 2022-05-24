WalkMe stock drops 26% after mixed Q1 results prompts target revisions

May 24, 2022 10:20 AM ETWalkMe Ltd. (WKME)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) shares dropped 26% after the tech firm reported mixed 1Q results and outlook that prompted a string of target revisions and rating downgrades.

The software-as-a-service company generated GAAP earnings of -$0.27 per share that fell short of analysts estimates. Non-GAAP operating losses widened from $9.5M in the first quarter of 2021 to $18.6M. Revenue of $56.85M grew 33.3% Y/Y and exceeded estimates by $0.75M.

WalkMe (WKME) expects total revenue of $59 to $60 million (vs. $59.56M consensus) for Q2 and non-GAAP operating loss of $20 to $19 million. For full year 2022, it reiterated total revenue guidance of $251 to $255 million (consensus: $252.66M) and non-GAAP operating loss of $78 to $74 million.

The Q1 performance failed to impress analysts, with KeyBanc downgrading the stock from overweight to sector weight, citing that "WKME remains an evangelical sale with steeper risks vs. core front/back office software peers."

BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on WKME from $19 to $14, suggesting that "The company needs to offer “a credible path for improving operating/FCF margins, or else we think the stock will generate limited multiple expansion despite solid demand drivers."

Meanwhile, Barclays noted that, "The results show decelerating top-line metrics, and “we acknowledge the temporary growth slowdown and the lack of profitability isn’t appealing in these markets." The brokerage lowered its PT to $15 from $23.

Morgan Stanley also remains negative on the company and is removing an overweight rating and $27 price target on the stock. "The results and outlook were mixed, and the company’s "unknown margin trajectory" is a key uncertainty for the stock," said Morgan Stanley analysts.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.