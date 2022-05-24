WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) shares dropped 26% after the tech firm reported mixed 1Q results and outlook that prompted a string of target revisions and rating downgrades.

The software-as-a-service company generated GAAP earnings of -$0.27 per share that fell short of analysts estimates. Non-GAAP operating losses widened from $9.5M in the first quarter of 2021 to $18.6M. Revenue of $56.85M grew 33.3% Y/Y and exceeded estimates by $0.75M.

WalkMe (WKME) expects total revenue of $59 to $60 million (vs. $59.56M consensus) for Q2 and non-GAAP operating loss of $20 to $19 million. For full year 2022, it reiterated total revenue guidance of $251 to $255 million (consensus: $252.66M) and non-GAAP operating loss of $78 to $74 million.

The Q1 performance failed to impress analysts, with KeyBanc downgrading the stock from overweight to sector weight, citing that "WKME remains an evangelical sale with steeper risks vs. core front/back office software peers."

BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on WKME from $19 to $14, suggesting that "The company needs to offer “a credible path for improving operating/FCF margins, or else we think the stock will generate limited multiple expansion despite solid demand drivers."

Meanwhile, Barclays noted that, "The results show decelerating top-line metrics, and “we acknowledge the temporary growth slowdown and the lack of profitability isn’t appealing in these markets." The brokerage lowered its PT to $15 from $23.

Morgan Stanley also remains negative on the company and is removing an overweight rating and $27 price target on the stock. "The results and outlook were mixed, and the company’s "unknown margin trajectory" is a key uncertainty for the stock," said Morgan Stanley analysts.