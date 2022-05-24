Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares ticked lower on Tuesday after reporting slower than expected sales.

For the first quarter, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based retailer reported narrow misses on both the top and bottom lines while cautioning on the road ahead. While comparable store sales continued to grow for the 8th consecutive quarter, performance came under pressure due to inflationary headwinds in terms of labor, fuel, and store opening costs.

“During the final six weeks, we experienced comp declines driven by our DIY omnichannel business,” CEO Tom Greco said. “This was primarily a result of headwinds from the expected lap of the DIY sales boost from the 2021 stimulus as well as a slower start to the spring selling season due to cooler temperatures and higher precipitation.”

While Greco added that these headwinds have begun to turn to start the second quarter, inflationary issues are not expected to evaporate quite as quickly. As such, the company has undertaken and will continue to enact price changes across the business.

Moving forward, Advance Auto Parts (AAP -3.4%) expects net sales to reach $11.2 billion to $11.5 billion for the full year alongside adjusted diluted EPS $13.30 to 13.85. The company also reiterated full year guidance in comparable sales.

Still, the market environment at present is not forgiving to earnings misses nor is it eager to accept price increases in the face of weakening consumer demand. Shares fell over 3% in Tuesday’s early trading session.

