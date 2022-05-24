Hamilton Lane makes investment in ADDX digital private market exchange
- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), a private markets investment management firm, participated in the latest funding round for ADDX, it announced Tuesday, strengthening its ties with the Singapore-based digital private market exchange.
- The investment follows the two firms' partnership that offers tokenized access to Hamilton Lane's (HLNE) Global Private Assets Fund on the ADDX platform and reduces the minimum commitment amount, an alliance that expands access to the private markets for a wider range of investors in Asia.
- ADDX's latest funding round raised $58M of pre-series B capital that brought in several new shareholders, including Stock Exchange of Thailand subsidiary SET Venture Holding, UOB, and Krungsri's (OTCPK:BKAHF) (OTCPK:BKAYY) venture capital arm.
- "We believe that embracing new technologies such as tokenization is the logical next step toward the democratization of the private markets globally," said Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Managing Director Frederick Shaw.
- Last year, Hamilton Lane (HLNE) launched its Private Assets Fund for qualified U.S. clients