Moderna CEO to exercise stock options and donate $355 million to charity
May 24, 2022 10:34 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said on Tuesday that he would exercise stock options of the company, originally granted in 2013, and donate all the after-tax proceeds worth about $355 million to charity.
- Under an amended 10b5-1 plan, Bancel plans to exercise the options to buy more than 4.5 million shares of the company at $0.99 apiece, Moderna (MRNA) said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Assuming Moderna (MRNA) shares trading at about $140 per unit, Bancel and his wife Brenda intends to donate all the after-tax proceeds of about $355 million after deducting $280 million in tax, CEO wrote in a letter to sharesholders.
- The option exercise of 400,000 shares will take place each Wednesday and Thursday beginning May 25 until the options are fully exercised.
- During the pandemic, Moderna (MRNA) shares surged as the company became a household name thanks to its blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine, which generated record sales last year. Since Jan. 2020, Bancel has sold $408 million worth of company shares, CNBC reported in March.