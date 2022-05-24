Moderna CEO to exercise stock options and donate $355 million to charity

May 24, 2022 10:34 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments

Massachusetts Based Biotech Company Moderna Receives FDA Approval To Continue Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel said on Tuesday that he would exercise stock options of the company, originally granted in 2013, and donate all the after-tax proceeds worth about $355 million to charity.
  • Under an amended 10b5-1 plan, Bancel plans to exercise the options to buy more than 4.5 million shares of the company at $0.99 apiece, Moderna (MRNA) said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

  • Assuming Moderna (MRNA) shares trading at about $140 per unit, Bancel and his wife Brenda intends to donate all the after-tax proceeds of about $355 million after deducting $280 million in tax, CEO wrote in a letter to sharesholders.

  • The option exercise of 400,000 shares will take place each Wednesday and Thursday beginning May 25 until the options are fully exercised.
  • During the pandemic, Moderna (MRNA) shares surged as the company became a household name thanks to its blockbuster COVID-19 vaccine, which generated record sales last year. Since Jan. 2020, Bancel has sold $408 million worth of company shares, CNBC reported in March.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.