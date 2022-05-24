Guggenheim has initiated coverage of five contract research organizations (CROs) and recommends three -- ICON plc (NASDAQ:ICLR), IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV), and Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) -- as buys.

The firm sees the greatest upside -- 32% -- with ICON (ICLR) based on a target price of $285. IQVIA (IQV) upside is pegged at 21%, while Syneos (SYNH) has a projected 14% upside.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) and Medpace (MEDP) were started at neutral.

"We believe that (ICLR) will be the most consistent earnings grower in its late-stage peer group," Guggenheim said in a note to investors. "We expect (IQV) to have the highest earnings growth, mostly driven by aggressive capital deployment."

Analyst Sandy Draper expects 6%-9% growth in the sector over the next three to five years, adding biopharma R&D spending looks to be stable and well-funded.

Gene therapy and cell therapy trials are expected to see the highest levels of growth.

The increase in clinical trials that are conducted in western Asia and southeast Asia over the last decade means that CROs with a global reach are better positioned as sponsors want to run trials with diverse populations, he added.

