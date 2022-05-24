BP to partner with UAE energy firms on clean hydrogen projects

May 24, 2022 10:45 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Leon Neal/Getty Images News

BP (NYSE:BP) said Tuesday it has joined forces with two of United Arab Emirates' biggest energy firms to develop clean hydrogen and technology hubs.

The company and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will begin the design phase for the planned at H2Teesside low-carbon hydrogen project, which would be Adnoc's first investment in the U.K., and study developing a similar facility in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement from the Abu Dhabi government.

BP (BP) also will explore a potential collaboration with Masdar, Abu Dhabi’s renewable energy developer, on HyGreen Teesside, BP's green hydrogen project powered by offshore wind.

BP (BP) and Linde unveiled plans last week for a major carbon capture and storage project in Texas.

