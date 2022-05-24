Mastercard launches Cyber Front attack simulation and assessment platform
May 24, 2022 10:52 AM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Mastercard's (NYSE:MA) Cybersecurity & Risk consulting practice unveiled on Tuesday a new attack simulation and assessment platform called Cyber Front to help businesses and government enhance their cybersecurity operational resilience.
- Global cybercrime is expected to cost $10.5T a year by 2025, underscoring the importance of cybersecurity in industries undergoing rapid digitization, the company said.
- The new offering, enabled by Mastercard's (MA) minority investment in Picus Security, is an always-on platform helps customers to strengthen digital ecosystems by validating the effectiveness of their cybersecurity controls to prevent and detect threats. Cyber Front uses a continuously updated library of more than 3,500 real-world threat scenarios to reveal security gaps and provide mitigation insights in real-time.
- "Ultimately, the goal is for organizations to understand if their current systems are effective and identify areas of exposure to ensure greater protection in both the immediate and long term," the company said.
