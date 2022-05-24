America's Car-Mart jumps 25% after reporting Q4 beat in earnings

May 24, 2022 10:54 AM ETAmerica's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT +25.3%) Q4 shows a surge of 26% in revenue to $352M, beats consensus by $41.7M.
  • The average sales price increased 24% to $17,860 and unit sales volume dropped 1%.
  • “Collections and credit results for both the quarter and the full year were strong. For the quarter, net charge-offs were 5.6%, well below the prior five-year and ten-year averages of 6.6% and 7.2%, respectively. For the full fiscal year, net charge-offs were 20.2% compared to five-year and ten-year averages of 25.5% and 26.5%, respectively. Collections per account per month for the quarter were up 5% to $586 over the prior year quarter and up 20% sequentially. When considering the effects of prior year stimulus payments and the current year term increase, our collections were up significantly during the quarter.” said Jeff Williams, President and CEO.
  • GAAP EPS of $4.01 beats consensus by $0.91.
  • The stock has declined about 35% over the last one year and has a market cap of $503M.
  • Comparative rating of the stock against its peers.

