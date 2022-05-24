How far must stocks fall before the Federal Reserve considers pausing its rate-hike plan, BofA Securities asks.

The S&P (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) is nearing bear market territory again in today's selloff, while the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (QQQ) is moving to a decline of more than 30% from its highs.

"When it comes to financial markets, the Fed and investors tend to view the world through different lenses," BofA economist Ethan Harris wrote in a note Tuesday. "For investors, particularly those of us with market screens on our desk, it is hard to ignore the daily fluctuations in the markets. However, that is not how economic forecasters in and out of the Fed view the market."

How investors view the market:

How the Fed views the market:

Harris said the Fed looks at two things when it comes to equity corrections:

It suggests pessimism on earnings and discount rates. It impacts corporate confidence and consumer spending via the wealth effect.

"By those metrics, this correction does not stand out," Harris said. "After all, the equity market is still well above its pre-financial crisis peak and the S&P500 has not even had a 20% drop. The upshot is that the 'Powell put' is still a long way off and the market correction is consistent with a very weak, but likely not recessionary economy."

