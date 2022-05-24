Elbit Systems stock down after Q1 profit margins disappoints
May 24, 2022 10:59 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) shares down after missing the bottom-line consensus mark in Q1.
- Top-line exceeded the consensus mark with Y/Y growth of 21.6%. Major part of the growth was organic, in addition to the contribution of Sparton, which was acquired in 2Q21.
- Gross margin rate slipped 100 bps Y/Y to 24.6%.
- Operating margin rate squeezed 340 bps Y/Y to 4.9%.
- The company's backlog of orders as of March 31, 2022 totaled $13.7B in line with 4Q21 backlog. Approximately 72% of the current backlog is attributable to orders from outside Israel. Approximately 55% of the backlog is scheduled to be performed during the remainder of 2022 and 2023.
- Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented: "Elbit Systems is well positioned to benefit from acceleration in defense budget growth, due to its portfolio of leading technological capabilities and positions in key global defense markets. Growth in the first quarter reflects strong demand for our solutions from customers around the world. We believe the growing demand for our solutions coupled with a capable and motivated workforce will be the primary drivers of future growth and the long term success of Elbit Systems."