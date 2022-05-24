NetEase rides cloud music gains to beat revenue growth expectations

May 24, 2022 11:02 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Steve Aoki Concert Presented By NetEase Games

Mat Hayward/Getty Images Entertainment

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) is lower along with the broader tech market - but avoiding the worst declines of its peers, down 2% after an earnings report where revenues topped expectations thanks in part to some rapid growth in cloud music offerings.

Revenues rose 14.8% to 23.6 billion yuan (about $3.7 billion), and that reflects 15.3% growth in the company's core revenue stream of online game services (net revenues rose 15.3% there to 17.3 billion yuan, about $2.7 billion).

The company's search engine unit, Youdao, saw revenues slip 10.4% to 1.2 billion (about $189.4 million). And revenues in "innovative business and other" rose 11.5% to 3.0 billion yuan (about $475.7 million).

It got a boost, though, from Cloud Music, where revenues jumped 38.6% to 2.1 billion yuan (about $326.1 million).

That helped push gross profit up 16% to 12.8 billion yuan - and with operating expenses up just 8.1%, adjusted attributable net income hit 5.1 billion yuan (about $807.3 million).

Cash flows from operations fell to 4.58 billion yuan (about $722.9 million) from last quarter's 8.37 billion yuan and a prior-year 5.54 billion yuan. Liquidity was 107 billion yuan (about $16.9 billion) at quarter-end, up from last quarter's 103.4 billion yuan.

For more detail, check out Seeking Alpha's transcript of NetEase's earnings conference call.

