Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves gas pipes to increase exports
May 24, 2022 11:02 AM ETETRN, UNG, TRP, KMIBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor18 Comments
- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission "FERC" updated its natural gas pipeline tracker, with three projects approved and two projects completed in the past quarter.
- The 13 mile 1.1bcf/d pipe proposed by Kinder Morgan (KMI), connecting existing SNG / TGP systems in Louisiana and Mississippi to the proposed Plaquemines LNG project in southeast Louisiana was approved.
- As was the Alberta Xpress project, a 0.2bcf/d project owned by TC Energy (TRP) intended to expand capacity from Minnesota to the Gulf Coast.
- TC Energy (TRP) received approval to expand capacity on the North Baja Xpress project, connecting US gas supplies to the Costa Azul LNG project in Baja.
- The Putnam expansion project was completed, increasing transmission in Florida, as was an extension of the Williston Basin Interstate system in North Dakota.
- Perhaps the most important pipeline for US natural gas consumers (UNG) is the Mountain Valley Pipeline out of the Marcellus, which has received FERC approval, but has been delayed as the developer Equitrans (ETRN) seeks approvals from the Army Corps, US Fish and Wildlife, the US Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management.