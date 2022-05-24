CDC issues advisory on Pfizer COVID-19 pill over disease recurrence
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory on Tuesday over the potential rebound of COVID-19 in patients treated with Paxlovid, Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) oral antiviral indicated for at-risk patients against the severe form of the disease.
- The agency pointed to reports of COVID-19 recurrence after 2 – 8 days from the initial recovery. The cases are characterized by a rebound of symptoms and positive COVID-19 tests, which initially turned negative.
- The return of symptoms could also be part of the natural course of the disease, CDC added, noting that there are no reports of severe disease due to recurrence.
- The federal agency says there is no evidence to support further use of Paxlovid or other COVID-19 antivirals to address the suspected cases.
Paxlovid could generate as much as $23.6 billion in revenue for Pfizer (PFE) in 2022, London-based data analytics firm Airfinity projected last month.