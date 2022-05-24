Uber slides as price target lowered to $35 from $45 at Bernstein

May 24, 2022 11:14 AM ETUBERBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Bernstein analyst Nikhil Devnani assumed coverage of Uber Technologies (UBER -9.4%) with an Outperform rating and price target of $35, down from $45.
  • The stock is "beaten up," but the company is building momentum on the back of three solid quarters in a row.
  • The analyst sees "significant" long-term potential in the platform given its scale and market leadership position across both mobility and delivery.
  • The biggest risk to the thesis is driver supply, though Uber has some relative advantages there as well, Devnani contends.
  • Since the start of 2022, Uber Technologies shares fell around 51%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 57%.
  • Wall Street analysts stand with a Strong Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating says to Sell.
