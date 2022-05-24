Bank of America stayed in the bear camp on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL -4.4%) even after shares peeled off 35% this year.

Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson and team think a continued challenging supply chain and consumer backdrop could create a difficult path for Foot Locker (FL) as it looks to backfill the reduced allocation of products from Nike.

While the Foot Locker (FL) strategy to diversify into a more balanced vendor mix is seen leading to a healthier business over the longer term, BofA warns on execution risk in the near term due to the ongoing supply chain fits and starts and concerns on consumer demand, particularly with lower income consumers.

BofA is also cautious on FL given the lack of visibility on demand trends in the inflationary backdrop.

The firm kept an Underweight rating on FL and price objective of $28 in place.

