Palantir Technologies CEO sees 20%-30% risk of nuclear war
May 24, 2022 11:28 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor68 Comments
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) CEO Alex Karp said he sees a 20%-30% risk of nuclear war over time.
- "If you have a long duration I think the risk is modellable, probably in like the 20% to 30% range," Karp said in an interview on CNBC from Davos, Switzerland.
- Karp discussed the possibility of a nuclear war on the company's Q1 results call earlier this month and said that probability of such an event seems to be underreported.
- "The risk of a nuclear event is so much higher than it's being presented in the public world, that it’s almost surreal to watch the coverage," Karp said on the call.
- Recall in March a research firm wrote that it saw a 10% chance of a nuclear apocalypse in the next year.