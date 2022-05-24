Palantir Technologies CEO sees 20%-30% risk of nuclear war

May 24, 2022 11:28 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor68 Comments

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) CEO Alex Karp said he sees a 20%-30% risk of nuclear war over time.
  • "If you have a long duration I think the risk is modellable, probably in like the 20% to 30% range," Karp said in an interview on CNBC from Davos, Switzerland.
  • Karp discussed the possibility of a nuclear war on the company's Q1 results call earlier this month and said that probability of such an event seems to be underreported.
  • "The risk of a nuclear event is so much higher than it's being presented in the public world, that it’s almost surreal to watch the coverage," Karp said on the call.
  • Recall in March a research firm wrote that it saw a 10% chance of a nuclear apocalypse in the next year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.